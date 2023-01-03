Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average of $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.