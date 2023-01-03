Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $11,412,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $9,940,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 61.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the third quarter worth $8,086,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $7,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JGGC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.09.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

