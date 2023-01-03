IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its position in IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% in the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $70,000. State Street Corp increased its position in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Price Performance

IZEA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,990. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

