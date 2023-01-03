IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 821,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.0 days.

IWG Price Performance

Shares of IWGFF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 190 ($2.29) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

