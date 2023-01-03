ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Mary Harris Buys 3,467 Shares

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Mary Harris acquired 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £2,600.25 ($3,132.83).

ITV stock traded up GBX 2.26 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 77.42 ($0.93). 10,051,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,084,435. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.49. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.09. ITV plc has a twelve month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.67) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 70 ($0.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.80 ($1.15).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

