iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,067 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $32,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IJR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.55. 141,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,354. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

