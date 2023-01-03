iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 29,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 124,155 shares.The stock last traded at $89.70 and had previously closed at $89.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 356.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 36,249 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

