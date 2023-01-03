iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,240. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $298.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.