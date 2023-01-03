iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.36. 123,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,524. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average of $149.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.