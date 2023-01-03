iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Nova R Wealth Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $216.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $308.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.