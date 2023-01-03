iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IEUS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,990. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period.

