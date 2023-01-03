iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
IEUS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,990. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $70.52.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.