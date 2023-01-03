iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Down 17.1% in December

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 511.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUFN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,226. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.