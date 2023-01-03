iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Reduced by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 140,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,609,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,933. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $73.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

