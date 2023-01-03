iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTJ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,986. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.