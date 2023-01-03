iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTJ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,986. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
