iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 357,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,799,141 shares.The stock last traded at $34.77 and had previously closed at $34.59.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $997,128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $264,003,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $139,724,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.