iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Trimmed by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 3.8% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after buying an additional 185,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,245,000 after buying an additional 98,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,306,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,014,000 after buying an additional 270,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

