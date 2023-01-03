iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 13.5% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IMPACTfolio LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

