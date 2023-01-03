iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Shares Sold by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYXF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

