iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $61,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $338,853,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 254.5% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,493,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,509,000 after buying an additional 757,567 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $21,854,000. Finally, Brightworth increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,129,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,480,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IXUS opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $72.34.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.