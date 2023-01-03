iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,719 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.87.

