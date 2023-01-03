iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.94

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

iomart Group Stock Performance

Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 123.80 ($1.49) on Tuesday. iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £136.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,793.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

