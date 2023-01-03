Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,600 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 1,043,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 809.6 days.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVSBF remained flat at $18.28 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304. Investor AB has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

