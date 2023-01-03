Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Investar news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $77,546.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Investar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Investar by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Investar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Investar by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Investar by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Investar by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR remained flat at $21.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. Investar has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $212.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Investar to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.