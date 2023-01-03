Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.30. The company had a trading volume of 911,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,592,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $402.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.