Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (LON:IVI – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.35). 47,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 73,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.30).

Invesco Income Growth Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £162.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 278 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 278.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Company Profile

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

