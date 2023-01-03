Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) is Horizons Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. 4,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,656. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

