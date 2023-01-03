Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.12. 1,237,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,592,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $402.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

