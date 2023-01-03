Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 95.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 136,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Paychex by 41.6% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $115.20. 15,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,710. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.18. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

