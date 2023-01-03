Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 255 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.5 %

ZS stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.15. 21,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,191. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.55. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.74 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,560 shares of company stock worth $2,829,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

