Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 18,771 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 1.2% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.05% of Republic Services worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Republic Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 393,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.36. 15,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

