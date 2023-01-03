Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $16.10 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Shares of XEL traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,364. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

