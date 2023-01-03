Inverness Counsel LLC NY Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 52.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trimble Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,147. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

