Inverness Counsel LLC NY Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 3,571.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MCO traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,948. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $392.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.