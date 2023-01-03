Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 203 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in AON were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 18.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AON by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 5.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.55. 8,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.80.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.00.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.