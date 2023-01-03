Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 1,241 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,966,000 after purchasing an additional 342,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE EW traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $74.17. 54,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.48.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

