Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a market cap of $26.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.79.
Inuvo Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.