Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a market cap of $26.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

