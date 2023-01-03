Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 573,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,405,120. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.