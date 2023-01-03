Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Down 12.8% in December

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
In other news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,732 shares of company stock worth $79,331 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
IAS stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. 4,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
