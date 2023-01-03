Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Down 12.8% in December

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,732 shares of company stock worth $79,331 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

IAS stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. 4,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.