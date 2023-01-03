Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Down 7.2 %

IINN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,328. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

