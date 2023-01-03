Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Innodata Price Performance

Innodata stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innodata in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 14.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 48.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.