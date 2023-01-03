Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Innodata Price Performance
Innodata stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Innodata
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 14.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 48.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innodata (INOD)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.