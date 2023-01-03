ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Down 25.6% in December

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,961,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 133,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ING traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 289,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.30) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

