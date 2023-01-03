InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 415,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

InflaRx Price Performance

InflaRx stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,403. The stock has a market cap of $138.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.18. Research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InflaRx by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in InflaRx by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in InflaRx by 17.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

