IndiGG Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,069.70 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $24,069.70 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

