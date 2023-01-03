Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $223.59 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Immutable X has a market cap of $223.59 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002952 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00464173 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.02259638 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.78 or 0.29705259 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
