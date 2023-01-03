Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Down 20.3% in December

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the first quarter valued at $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunome during the first quarter valued at $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunome by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

Immunome Price Performance

IMNM stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 3,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,890. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. Immunome has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Immunome will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.