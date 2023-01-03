IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 22,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

IHI Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. IHI had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that IHI Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

