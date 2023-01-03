i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.11

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 884763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAU. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$978.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

