Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 229,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $430.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $45.96.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.10 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 48.67% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 137.3% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 347,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200,804 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 165,140 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter valued at $1,733,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

