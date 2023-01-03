HUNT (HUNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $43.74 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. HUNT has a market capitalization of $43.74 million and $719,967.87 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001322 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 60.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00463585 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.09 or 0.02248466 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.42 or 0.29664721 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

