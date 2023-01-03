Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 54,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,031. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

